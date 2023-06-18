Way to spruce up your wardrobe uncovered stylist Alexander Rogov in his personal Telegram channel. He called a top with a shoulder strap thrown over the neck the fashion trend of summer 2023.

How to spruce up your summer wardrobe? It’s simple: buy or get a halter top from your closet – a top with a strap thrown over the neck. Super relevant thing this season!” — wrote the expert.

For clarity, the stylist also published a selection with images of models. They combined tops with trousers, shorts and jeans of different cuts and shades, and wore jackets, denim, leather and textile jackets as outerwear.

Previously, a well-known stylist named the main trends of summer 2023.