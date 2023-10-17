Stylist Rogov: Bikovich and Nagiyev are the most fashionable famous men in Russia

Stylist Alexander Rogov named the most fashionable famous men in Russia as part of a new issue on YouTube– channel #NoFilters.

First of all, the expert singled out the star of “Slave” Milos Bikovic. “He is an example of masculinity for women in our country. This is a jacket, some kind of gray jersey, trousers, boots,” the specialist explained.

At the same time, he added to the list the actor, showman and presenter Dmitry Nagiyev, who became the face of the new domestic brand Idol, as well as the actor and presenter Ivan Urgant. In addition, director Fyodor Bondarchuk was on the list. “It’s always beautiful, these are cool costumes, a little casual. He’s our David Beckham in style,” Rogov said about the latter.

Earlier in October, Russian and French fashion historian, art critic and theater designer Alexander Vasiliev also named the most stylish man in Russia. The interlocutor said that before moving to St. Petersburg, the most fashionable was the actor and producer Fyodor Bondarchuk.