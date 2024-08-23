Stylist Alexander Rogov named wine the main shade of autumn

Stylist Alexander Rogov named the main color of clothes for autumn. He published the relevant information in his Telegram-account.

The specialist said that wine will be the most fashionable shade in the upcoming season. At the same time, he recommended that Russians add a trench coat, coat, sweater or jacket in this color to their wardrobe.

In addition, the expert posted a series of photos in which the models demonstrated outfits using wine-colored items. Thus, the girls tried on wine-colored coats, raincoats, and tights. The influencers also used shoes and bags in the fashionable shade.

Earlier in August, the stylist advised Russians to wear clothes made of one fashionable material. Aleko Nadiryan said that suede wardrobe items will be fashionable in the fall. Thus, the expert drew attention to trench coats, jackets, blazers, and vests made of the aforementioned fabric.