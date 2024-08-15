Stylist Alexander Rogov named Moscow the best city on the planet

Stylist Alexander Rogov said that he considers Moscow the best city on Earth. He expressed his opinion in an interview with the magazine “Moskvich Mag”.

Rogov answered the question of why Moscow is better than other world capitals – Paris, New York, London, Berlin and others. “Moscow is the best city on the planet. It has the best service, the ability to find everything you want at any time of the day or night,” he is convinced. The stylist noted that over the past ten years, the Russian capital has become cleaner, it has a large number of places for walking and excellent parks. In addition, you can now travel around the city by bike, he added.

Among the distinctive qualities of Muscovites, Rogov singled out their liveliness, speed, constant haste and self-focus.

