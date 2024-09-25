Stylist Alexander Rogov: the most popular autumn color is chocolate

Stylist Alexander Rogov listed the most fashionable shades in clothes for autumn. The corresponding post appeared in his Telegram-channel.

The expert stated that the most popular autumn color of the last two seasons is brown or rich chocolate. At the same time, the expert suggested successful combinations of these tones.

He advised wearing brown with a butter shade. In addition, Rogov drew attention to the leopard print in products and denim items. “And, as they say, everything will be in chocolate!” the stylist concluded.

