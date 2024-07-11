Stylist Rogov: A-line dresses and simple lines are extremely relevant in summer

Stylist Alexander Rogov in Telegram-channel listed fashion trends for the summer of 2024.

The specialist said that this season it is worth paying attention to the silhouette of the 60s, as well as mini-length clothing. “A-shaped dresses and simple lines are extremely relevant now!!! Catch examples from the resort 2025 collections,” he said.

The expert illustrated his words with photographs of models who presented the brands Coperni, Gucci, Rochas, Tom Ford, Valentino, No. 21 and Self-Portrait, demonstrating popular wardrobe items.

Earlier, Rogov named the most fashionable footwear. The expert said that topsiders have become relevant this season.