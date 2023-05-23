A non-standard version of shoes for summer was proposed by stylist Alexander Rogov in his Telegram-channel. He recognized boots as fashionable in this warm season.

Rogov called a fashionable combination of Cossacks just below the knee with shorts. “The coolest stylization,” he said. As an example, the expert cited photographs in which girls pose in cowboy boots with sports, denim and fabric shorts.

Earlier, Rogov called the most relevant style of dress in the current season. He stated that these are combinations.