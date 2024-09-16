Stylist Irina Erikson called colored tights the most fashionable thing for autumn

Stylist and founder of the style school Irina Erikson named the most fashionable thing for Russian women for autumn. The corresponding information is published by “Moscow 24”.

The specialist said that colored tights, including red, chocolate, burgundy, cherry, green and gray, have become a popular wardrobe item. In addition, the expert drew attention to white fishnet tights.

“To be on the safe side, it’s best to opt for diamond-patterned models that imitate mesh. Or polka dots – just make sure they’re not too large, but medium-sized or even very small,” Erickson said.

Among other things, the publication’s interlocutor also noted the relevance of tights with leopard print or rhinestones.

Earlier in September, stylist Alexander Rogov urged Russian women to wear grandfather’s caps in the fall. He said that in addition to knitted hats, pillbox hats and bucket hats have also become popular headwear this season.