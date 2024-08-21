Lavrushin’s stylist: loafers and boots with rough soles will be fashionable in the fall

Stylist Kristina Lavrushina named fashionable shoes for Russian women for autumn 2024. Her comment is quoted WomanHit.

Derbies and loafers with massive soles in black, burgundy, eggplant or classic brown shades will be trendy in the coming season. At the same time, pointed ankle boots with stiletto heels will be in trend, the specialist noted.

In addition, the expert advised paying attention to boots with a rough sole. In this case, if possible, you should buy two pairs – brown and black, to create more looks.

