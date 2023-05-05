About the rules for choosing bags told in a new article on his website, the popular stylist Vladislav Lisovets. He urged Russians to change bags like gloves.

“There should be a lot of bags in the wardrobe – for different occasions and moods,” the expert said.

Lisovets noted that rules like choosing a bag to match the color of shoes have long lost their significance: today absolutely any option is acceptable.

“The main rule is no rules! The bag may even look like you were just asked to hold someone else’s. I really like this option! I always wear them, I choose different ones and several, both at once and one in the other, ”said the stylist. He encouraged readers to follow his lead.

