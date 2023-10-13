The three most fashionable prints in autumn looks were named in the new article popular stylist and TV presenter Vladislav Lisovets on his website.

This fall, he encouraged Russian women to wear polka dots, as well as prints in the form of flowers and geometric shapes.

“Of course, we can still wear absolutely any print, but if you intend to become a trendsetter in your circle, these three will help you stand out,” said the fashion expert.

Lisovets added that when creating autumn looks, you can and should combine different prints with each other.

Previously, the most popular color of the autumn-winter season was named by stylist Alexander Rogov.