The famous stylist Vladislav Lisovets named things that speak about the lack of taste in an interview with PopCornNews. He urged Russians refuse to buy fakes.

“There is nothing worse than walking around in an absurd luxury suit. You can always see a fake! There is either a mistake in the logo, or the letters are floating, and sometimes the prototypes of these things do not exist at all in designer collections. Wearing fakes is worse than when the rich dress themselves in genuine luxury from head to toe,” Lisovets said.

Those who do not have enough finances for an expensive purchase, as well as those who want to look decent, but not spend a lot of money, can choose plain models of an interesting cut on the mass market. In such things, a person will not look poor, and even more so will not “shout” about his poverty through the well-known logos.

Earlier, Lisovets urged Russians to abandon the out-of-fashion item of clothing.