In the Netherlands, motorists are bullied on all sides by the government: motor vehicle tax, BPM and excise duties. Then there are also the extremely high fines in combination with the bizarrely low speed limits. In that respect, it is logical that everyone drives a relatively average car of their age, with a simple engine. After all, you don't want to pay extremely high costs. Fortunately, the Youngtimer scheme is still there – as a kind of remedy for the bleeding.

Now it is certainly not the case that this is sacred (or free), but you can see it more as a limited grab session of the government (it is hip to call it that). You can read everything about the Youngtimer scheme here. Oscar has been using it for a long time. First in an old BMW 535i and now in a Volvo S80, the version with V8! That car now has 370,000 km on the clock and is starting to show some signs of deterioration. For example, the machine is no longer great and there are still some things 'coming'. That's fine in itself, but it is now time to switch to the next car.

That must be a stylish top limo with a very powerful engine and therefore not a powerless four-, five- or cylinder. No, just a very big V8 (or bigger). In principle, anything is allowed, as long as it is not a BMW or Mercedes. Oscar does not deny the qualities of those cars, but as he says himself: he does not drop off ladies at addresses and has no desire to install blue plates.

You can view the wishes and requirements for a stylish top limo with a very powerful engine below

Current cars Volvo S80 V8 (previously: Honda Legend, Cadillac CTS 3.2, ) Buy / Lease Buy Budget €20,000 Annual mileage 20,000 km per year Fuel preference Gasoline (possibly LPG, certainly NOT diesel) Reason for purchasing another car Volvo now has 370,000 km on the clock Family composition 2 children (6 and 10) Preferred models Stylish limo, understated luxury. No Go Mercedes, BMW, matte paint, bicolor rims, tinted windows.

How do we get the figures?

Consumption:Sprit monitor

Fuel price:United Consumers€ 2,389 per liter Super

Insurance: average of several providers (Utrecht resident, 40 years old, 0 claim-free years)

Motor vehicle tax:tax authorities

Daimler Super Eight (X350)

€21,445

2006

180,000 km

What is it?

An extra long, extra luxurious and extra modest Jaguar XJ. The Daimler Super Eight is based on a Jaguar XJ, but with a larger wheelbase. The leather is of an (even) nicer quality and the wood is even more British. In short, like a Jaguar It is also the last Daimler made. Therefore it must be something of a collector's item.

How does it drive?

Surprising! It is a very fast car that can go around a bend. The Daimler is very light. This makes the V8 with 400 hp sufficiently strong for appealing performance. It is typically British: with very refined damping and a somewhat isolated experience, but when you sit in front of it it wants to fight quite a bit. Of course it is quite a luxury sloop, but in this overview it is surprisingly light-footed.

Daimler Super Eight costs

Consumption: 1 to 8.51

Fuel costs: €468

Weight: 1,689 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €100

Insurance: €175

Total costs per month: €743

Maintenance forecast

An old luxury Jaguar with a lot of power. That is a guarantee for high bills. Newsflash: all the cars in this overview will cost you 2-3 grand per year in maintenance and then you're in luck. That said, it's very much a '70s XJ-S. These cars were built under Ford direction and they went quite well. Of course there are the necessary points of attention.

Depreciation forecast

As I said, that won't be too bad. A well-maintained XJR or Daimler Super V8 always does 15 to 20 grand. That is exactly the asking price of this copy. The only thing is that it takes a little longer before an enthusiast passes by. In that respect, an incorrect S-Class sells more easily (albeit to a completely different audience).

Lexus LS460 President (UZF40)

€19,950

2007

65,000 km

What is it?

The best Lexus could make in that period. The Lexus LS460 is one of the first Lexuses that does not have a Toyota version (previously the LS was a Toyota Celsior). It's a huge piece of car. Seriously, you have to see the car in real life to experience how big it is. Because of the subdued lines, the car seems (much) more compact than it is. The interior, on the other hand, detonates a bit. That makes the car more of a super-Avensis than a Japanese S-Class. It is not as bad as the older LSs, but even in 2007 it could have been a little tighter and of higher quality. Sorry.

How does it drive?

As @bart1976 says: you drive a BMW, you are driven in a Lexus. The LS is almost comically distant, because the steering is artificial and very light. Sounds hardly penetrate. That V8 is really very quiet. Perhaps it is a bit too saucy, but that suits the character. It's almost American. The combination of comfort and control that the Daimler has, the LS lacks. But if you're zooming to the south of France, it's the ideal companion. It's typically about '100mph on the cruise control car'. Driving above 200 is fine, but he finds it significantly less pleasant.

Costs Lexus LS

Consumption: 1 to 8.19

Fuel costs: €487

Weight: 1,945 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €117

Insurance: €175

Total costs per month: €779

Maintenance forecast

It's a Lexus! So you have no maintenance, right? Ah, that old misconception. We are talking about a large limousine that cost more than a hundred euros new. Maintenance for this is always very expensive. In any case, Lexus sometimes has amazing prices for parts (as is often the case with Japanese brands). Then something trivial can suddenly become very expensive. It is still by far the most reliable car in this overview, but you will certainly have to spend a lot to maintain it.

Depreciation forecast

Just like with the Daimler, it's not that bad. Lexuses depreciate relatively much in the beginning, but this decreases as the cars get older. Good Lexuses always fetch a lot of money. Cheap LSs are therefore almost impossible to find. So in a few years you will always catch 10-15 of them. Not bad for the type of car.

Audi S8 (D3)

€19,950

2006

140,000 km

What is it?

A special formula that just works somewhere. This generation of the S8 looks great. Sleek, simple and timeless. Of course, some people think it looks like an A6 and an A4, but an Audi S8 is not for the poseurs. Another highlight is the interior of this generation of S8, which was phenomenal for its time and in 2024 it is still not bad. The advantage is that the (outdated) screen folds away. Many cars have so much technology on board that they look old 10 years later. Not so with the Audi S8.

How does it drive?

Oh yeah, wait: we completely forgot to reveal that it has a Lamborghini V10 in it!!! That's crazy, strictly speaking it's an Audi 4.2 with two cylinders attached to it. It doesn't matter, the engine sounds fabulous. It is not a 'singing' V10, but one that sounds mechanical and complex (whatever the engine is of course). The performance is good, but the transmission is a bit older. Also, the weight is quite high and the torque quite low. Furthermore, it is a sporty Audi A8, not a pure-bred sports sedan.

Cost Audi S8

Consumption: 1 to 6.31

Fuel costs: €632

Weight: 1,940 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €117

Insurance: €195

Total costs per month: €944

Maintenance forecast

Well, open a separate bank account. Everything about the Audi S8 is expensive, very expensive. That's why they're so cheap to buy, of course, because everything else is very, very expensive. Parts: expensive. Maintenance: expensive. That said, those V10 engines aren't actually all that bad. Of course, with 10 spark plugs a service is expensive, but it is a much better engine than BMW used in the M5. There is a lot in it that will all break at some point.

Depreciation forecast

Good news: most of the depreciation is already (long) behind us. But unlike the other cars in this overview, large Audi S models have much deeper dips than similar BMWs and Mercedes. So that will drop in value to 10 grand if you start driving it.

Yolo: Maserati Quattroporte DuoSelect (M139)

€19,950

2007

125,000 km

What is it?

A purebred YOLO! This is the fifth generation Quattroporte from Maserati. Without realizing it immediately, it was a masterpiece. Not even Maserati knew how to bring the magic to life again. It is a five-meter-long limousine with a Ferrari eight-cylinder.

How does it drive?

It very much depends on what you want from a large limo. The engine does not have a lot of torque and has to rev up for sufficient power. The biggest dissident is the transmission: it is slow, jerky and quite hopeless in automatic mode. It is a fun experience in itself, because you do not experience the blows that the box delivers in a new car.

You 'learn' to live with the tank. But with this car it is not about maximum performance, but about steering behavior. The balance is fabulous. With an empty weight of 1900 kg it is impossible to call the QP light-footed, but thanks to the weight distribution it is much less noticeable. Oh, the 4.2 engine sounds really great.

Maserati Quattroporte costs

Consumption: 1 to 5.78

Fuel costs: €689

Weight: 1,880 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €117

Insurance: €215

Total costs per month: € 1,021

Maintenance forecast

Well, hide away! It's not that bad in itself. The Quattroporte is not even a very unreliable car. It's really not as dramatic as with the 80s Biturbos. The big problem is the transmission. This is as reliable as the climate documentaries that wappies watch.

There are quite a few things that can go wrong with a Maserati Quattroporte and a lot can go wrong with a Maserati Quattroporte. It's expensive to fix, of course. So make sure you have a copy that has been demonstrably taken care of. It really doesn't have to be the Maserati dealer (it is allowed of course), a good specialist can be just as good.

Depreciation forecast

Then we come back to the transmission. The DuoSelect is very expensive to replace. You can easily lose 5-10 grand. And your turn will always come sometime. The Automatica's start at 25-30 grand and therefore cost '1 repair' more. Quattroportes with some poor maintenance and high mileage are currently selling for less than 10 grand. So despite the low spot prices, it may still drop further for a while.

Conclusion

They're all winners, of course! With none of the above cars you will ever feel like you bought the wrong car. The most sensible option seems to us to be the Lexus. An indestructible V8, solid electronics and this case a very fresh example. It's just boring until. The Daimler is the big surprise: true luxury, classic appearance and a big surprise under the hood. If you're not into gadgets: choose the Daimler. In 20 years it will still be a stylish top limo. Don't drive the Maserati without earplugs. We repeat: do not drive the Maserati without earplugs.

