A stylish supercar for 125 grand. So what should you actually choose?

We realized that we are getting old with Carl’s upcoming request. He has been an avid follower of Autoblog for 15 years. And yes, Autoblog has been around for almost 20 years. Yes, 20. It’s going fast! Where we write articles about cars, Carl has worked a little harder and smarter.

After 15 years of work, he has finally managed to buy a very nice car. Congratulations! Of course the preliminary work, scouring the internet and looking at cars is almost as much fun as buying and driving yourself. He is looking for a stylish supercar. So something with a bit of experience and emotion, but not a heavily spoiled tuning special or track day toy.

Stylish supercar

At the moment, Carl already has a large garage with means of transport:

BMW iX ’22

BMW iX1 ’23

Mercedes-Benz Vito Long Double Cab ’22

VW Beetle Ragtop ’74

VW T1 “Samba” ’72

Chamonix 356 Speedster ’22

BMW GS1250 Adventure ’22

Aprilia RSV 1000R Factory Bol d’Or ’07

Dacuati 749 Xerox ’96

First of all: that’s a cool collection! One is missing and that is a stylish supercar. Carl has about 125 grand to spend on a new used car. Yes, used anyway, so we can go marketplace go search! Firstly, because for 125 grand new you don’t have that much anymore these days. Not only that, he is looking for something that is also a wise investment.

You can read the wishes and requirements for a stylish supercar here:

Current/Past Cars: BMW iX (see text) Buy / lease: Buy Budget: €125,000 Annual mileage: 10,000 Fuel Preference: Petrol Reason to purchase another car: Investment / Childhood dream Family composition: Married – 2 children (9-7) Preferred Brands / Models: Ferrari F430 No-go brands / models: Cars without soul

Disclaimer: choose what you like. Making a good investment is a nice bonus, but having fun with your purchase may be even more so. And remember: as long as you don’t sell it, there is no depreciation!

Mercedes-AMG GT S (C190)

€108,500

2017

100,000 km

Phew, this is a tough one. The Mercedes-AMG GT is a car that straddles the line between stylish and wrong. Compared to a 911, it is a more special car, despite the lack of a Porsche badge. The long nose, that beautiful rear: this is a very cool car. For the stylish effect: try to avoid yellow, red and other bright shades. However, look for something with a separate exterior and/or interior color.

The AMG GT without S is soon fed up, but most copies are an ‘S’. Then you have 510 hp and 700 Nm. In terms of driving, it is between a GT and a 911. In all respects, it is more of a sensation or experience to drive the AMG GT instead of a 911. In terms of residual value, we think that it will depreciate a bit. A special GT R or GT C is considerably more expensive and no longer stylish.

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS (991)

€119,500

2015

50,000 km

You can also buy a Porsche 911. It’s a rather boring choice. Because between all these beautiful cars you have a reasonable one middle of the range pre facelift 991 GTS. It is the last 911 with a naturally aspirated engine. But to be honest, don’t. Despite being a very good car, it is extremely boring and you don’t really get much value for your money.

A new 718 GTS (also with a naturally aspirated six-cylinder) is a little bit more expensive. The GTS is still a bit of a stylish 911, as far as that’s possible. If you want the coolest driving 911 and looks don’t matter to you, look for the most beautiful copy in terms of 911 GT3 of the 997 generation, that’s peak-911. And not a bad investment either. Only by far not classy.

Maserati GranTurismo Sport (M145)

€105,000

2018

30,000 km

When it comes to style, a Maserati scores a lot higher than a Mercedes-AMG. The GranTurismo is a very nice coupe, perhaps Maserati does not deviate too much from the car. Normally Maserati’s are not really stable in value, just look at the prices of 3200GT’s, Ghibli’s, Gransports and early Quattroportes. However, there seems to be a larger market for the later Quatroportes and Gran Turismos.

In any case, make sure that you have a special version in a separate color scheme or with different hardware, because that always generates extra money. The highlight of the GranTurismo is the engine, because that naturally aspirated V8 gives the car an extra dimension. The later models are very rare, so eventually the residual value will be fine. Only he is still too young to be able to sell for a profit next year.

Aston Martin V12 Vantage

€122,000 (Germany, trader)

2013

20,000 km

In principle, an Aston Martin is not a good investment, because most copies want to depreciate considerably. They are also often more or less the same cars with a slightly different badge (DB9, DBS, Virage, Vanquish). That is why we recommend the Aston Martin V12 Vantage today. No, that’s not the most stylish Aston Martin (that’s the Virage).

But probably the version that will increase the most in value. Or at least depreciate less hard. In this case you have the big V12 engine in the chassis of the small Vantage. Don’t go for the S, but the regular type. It has the manual gearbox. And with 510 horsepower you have enough power to entertain yourself. The version with manual gearbox is also significantly more stable in value.

Ferrari 612 Scaglietti HGTS (F-137)

€119,000 (Germany)

2008

25,000 km

You yourself mentioned the Ferrari F430. While that may be the most perfect entry-level Ferrari, it’s not the most stylish Ferrari. As far as the undersigned is concerned, that honor goes to the Ferrari 612 Scaglietti. It’s a car that needs to grow before you can appreciate it. What really helps is a nice color (no bright shades) and a set of good 20 inch wheels. The HGTS package makes the car a lot sportier than standard.

Now the Scaglietti standard is certainly not to be taken lightly, but the HGTS offers a lot of extra sharpness without sacrificing comfort too much. The highlight is that V12. It is one of the last Ferraris with the classic Colombo V12. With 540 hp it is not a racing monster, but do not forget that this car can still easily reach 320 km / h. You will have to make do with the F1 gearbox, the manual gearbox is rare and extremely expensive. The F1 in the 612 Scaglietti is not that bad. In terms of resale value, they seem to be on the rise a little bit. Certainly neat copies with low kilometers and the HGTS package.

YOLO: Bentley Continental R Mulliner

€124,500

2000

130,000 km

If you’re looking for something stylish, look no further. We were looking at a Bentley Continental GT. There are also special versions. The problem is that they are dropping in price and quite fast too. The Continental R Mulliner, however, is still a real hand-built Bentley with old-fashioned hopeless craftsmanship. You have leather, aluminum, chrome, wood, even more wood and an awful lot of clocks everywhere. What is also nice, for a luxury car it is really an experience to drive it.

There are only a few gears, but this petrol engine delivers more than 800 Nm of torque! Without immediately participating in traffic like an idiot, you can still enjoy driving. The costs to keep it all running are of course not tender. But even in a company where cars consume a lot, this is an exception.

Additional YOLO: McLaren MP4-12C

€104,500

2012

60,000 km

And just one last Yolo. Yes, we know. This is not a Ferrari. And it’s not a stylish car. But as far as supercars go, the McLaren MP4-12C is particularly stylish. We’re not going to say that you can go incognito in an MP4, but compared to a Lamborghini or so, you stay pretty under the radar. The great thing is that you have a thoroughbred supercar for relatively little money.

One with 600 hp, gull-wing doors, a mid-engine and carbon fiber chassis. McLarens are clearly less popular than Ferraris, but as a used car buyer you can take advantage of that. In terms of residual value, look for a special version with as many MSO goodies as possible. In addition, we can not imagine that it will drop even further. However?

Conclusion:

It’s quite a quest! The combination of ‘stylish’ and ‘value increase’ is a tricky one. In most cases, the stylish car is not a smart investment. You must have the lightweight spoiler models. That said, the Ferrari 612 Scaglietti fits well with the wishes and requirements for a stylish supercar. We would look at that Aston Martin ourselves. That’s Rico Verhoeven in James Bond’s suit.

Do you also want advice about your next car? Then fill in this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

This article Stylish supercar for 125K – AB Advice appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Stylish #supercar #125K #Advice