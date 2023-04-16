Stylish Lamborghinis: this is the AB top 10!

A stylish Lamborghini, that sounds like a modest Ivo Niehe. But it really is possible (those Lambo’s).

Not so long ago, Lamborghini pulled the curtain on their new flagship, the Lamborghini Revuelto. A huge orange monster with more than 1,000 hp thanks to a V12 and electric drive.

In addition to the special technology, something else stood out: the styling. Now a Lamborghini is not a car for shy people anyway. But the Revuelto is very extroverted. Not as bad as some special limited editions like … and the …, but you can really forget going through life incognito.

This did not go unnoticed in the comment section. There, the stylish Lamborghini was fondly remembered. This sparked a fierce discussion. After all, is there such a thing as a stylish Lamborghini? After all, there is no healthy Patatje War or a nuanced Johan Derksen either. But we dug deep into the times when a bull from Sant Agatha is indeed distinguished. Here’s our top 10:

Lamborghini 350 GTV

1963

Yeah come on guys. So the first car from Sant Agatha was a stylish Lamborghini! They make elegant Gran Tourers longer than bizarre supercars. The 350 GTV is the prototype of the 350 GT, which actually went into production.

The design is by Franco Scaglione employed by Carrozzeria Sargiotto. The engine, a design by Bizzarini, turned out to be a keeper. The basis of this remained in production until 2010, when the Murciélago went out of production.

Lamborghini Flying Star Touring

1965

We know Touring as one of the coolest coachbuilders. They simply don’t do ugly cars. Before they went bankrupt for the first time, they built the Flying Star. This one designed by Carlo Anderloni is a special case. The basis was the 400GT (a further development of the 350GT).

However, the Flying Star is a bit shorter. Not only the overhang, but also the wheelbase. Next, the body is sort shooting brake like case. The silver paint color makes the car more anonymous than it should actually be. Only one was built and you’ll never guess where it shines: at a VW dealer in Poland!

Lamborghini Miura P400

1966–1968

So the first Lamborghini was stylish. But actually the first Lamborghini supercar was also stylish. The Miura is still one of the most beautiful cars ever designed.

Aerodynamically it seems to be a drama, especially at high speed. But with looks like that, it hardly matters, right? The Miura is clearly a child of its time: in the 1960s, designers could still work freely, without restrictions.

Lamborghini Islero

1968–1969

The Islero is the successor to the 350GT and 400GT. The body came from Carrozzeria Marazzi. Touring (which was formerly Lamborghini-manufactured coachwork) had gone bankrupt and Carlo Marazzi was a former Touring employee.

Basically, they had put a new body on the 400GT chassis and slightly increased the interior space. But yes, nowadays we also consider that a ‘new model’. In the case of this stylish Lamborghini it doesn’t matter: because look how beautiful it is!

Lamborghini Espada 400GT

1968-1969

Marcello Gandini at his best. The Espada is a stubborn yet stylish Lamborghini. Just look at it! The Espada and Islero were both successors to the 400GT. The Islero was subdued, the Espada a little more outspoken.

But not in a shouty way. There are three series of the Espada. The model eventually lasted from 1968 to 1978. An automatic was possible in 1974 with the Series III. Proof that a beautiful elegant car certainly does not have to be boring or anonymous.

Lamborghi Jarama 400GT S

1972–1976

A Lamborghini with an automatic transmission, it really exists. And we don’t mean a Urus, but this Jarama S. The Jarama came on the market in 1970, mainly for the American market. There they can appreciate a larger, luxurious and complete car.

Optionally, you can equip the Jarama S with a TorqueFlite automatic transmission from Chrysler. No idea what that means, but TorqueFlite is the best automatic name ever. The Jarama S was a further development of the regular Jarama. The power of this stylish Lamborghini is 365 hp. Still a whole lot of power.

Lamborghini Faena Concept Frua

1978

Ah, the Faena! Can you still do it? We once wrote about it on Autoblog on New Year’s Day. Always handy if you have constipation from the oliebollen and need to kill some time. The Faena was based on the Espada from the second series. The coachwork comes from Frua.

Compared to the Espada, the wheelbase is almost 18 centimeters longer. For example, there was more space for the rear passengers and a larger luggage compartment. If you think the rear lights are somewhat familiar: they come from a Citroën SM. Only one example of this stylish Lamborghini has been built.

Lamborghini Diablo VT 6.0

2000 – 2001

Yes, yes, we should also include a supercar in this list. This is due to none other than Audi (and Nissan). The Diablo VT (and to a lesser extent also the first series Murciélago) shows what is wrong with the Revuelto. The basic design of the Diablo came out very, very well at the end.

In typical Audi style, not a line too much, except for a strong basic design. The headlights dry up nicely, courtesy of Nissan (they come off a 300ZX). Of course, the wildest Diablos were built later, but the basis, especially in the right color scheme, makes it a stylish Lamborghini.

Lamborghini Estoque

2008

The idea of ​​a Lamborghini next to the two supercars is a bit older. In 2008, the Italians seemed to be very serious about the Estoque. This was a time when the super saloon was popular.

The Estoque had to be the thickest, fastest and coolest. In retrospect, it was a pretty stylish Lamborghini too. Unfortunately there is only one gray concept, but this one in dark blue with vanilla leather: Yum!

Lamborghini Asterion

2014