Husqvarna Svartpilen 250- ₹ 1.84 Lakh This bike comes with a street scrambler look. The bike has all LED lighting setup and black alloy wheels. The bike has a single cylinder engine of 248.8cc which generates 30hp power and 24Nm torque.

Royal Enfield Himalayan – ₹ 1.91 Lakh This bike comes with a Half Duplex split cradle frame. The bike has a digital analog instrument console. This bike has a single cylinder engine of 411cc which generates 24.3hp power and 32Nm torque.

Bajaj Dominar 400- ₹ 1.96 Lakh The design of this bike is quite attractive. All LED Lightning setup has been given in the bike. The alloy wheels of the bike give it a sporty look. The bike gets dual-channel ABS with disc brakes in both wheels. The bike has a single cylinder engine of 373cc.

TVS Apache RR310 – ₹ 2.45 Lakh This bike comes with a fully faired sporty look. The bike has a 312cc engine which generates 34hp power and 27.3Nm torque. The bike gets dual-channel ABS with disc brakes in both wheels.

If you are planning to buy light weight and mid weight bikes and your budget is not more than 2.5 lakhs, then there are many such bikes in the Indian automobile market that you might like. Here we will tell you about such powerful and stylish bikes that give you powerful performance in less than 2.5 lakh rupees.