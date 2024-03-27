The desire to have a unique Bentley is now inexhaustible. Thus was born the incredible Sstyling packages “Curated by Mulliner”created specifically for Bentley Bentayga S customers in Europe.

The four impactful and inspirational themes are all influenced by the floral hues of the natural world, offering a stunning and mesmerizing color palette. Each theme has been selected for reflect the nuances and emotions linked to flowers and nature. This exclusive collection includes colors such as Magenta, inspired by peonies that represent honor and respect, luxury, dignity and power; Glacier Blue, taken from the ice blue dahlia flower associated with peace and elegance; Azimuth Blue, inspired by blue hydrangeas, a symbol of calm and serenity; and finally Cherry Blossom, which recalls the cherry blossoms of Japan, a symbol of spring and renewal.

But not only that: each interior styling package has been designed with elegance and refinement, highlighting key elements of the Bentayga S cabin. The interior features unique details such as contrasting steering wheel spokes and gear lever, welcome lights illuminated “Curated by Mulliner”, the leather of the seats and the carpets Mulliner with contrasting micropiping. In addition to the interior packages, customers can also opt for a matching exterior styling package, which adds further originality to the Bentayga's eye-catching design. Exterior packages include color accents on the exterior mirrors and bodywork, which match your chosen color theme.

The work of the style center

These styling packages were created by the design team at Mulliner, Bentley's renowned in-house bodywork division. They offer to customers a unique opportunity to add their own style and creativity to the contemporary design of the Bentayga S, highlighting the growing trend towards personalization demanded by Bentley customers.

Furthermore, the introduction of packages “Curated by Mulliner” coincides with major technology updates and driver assistance features on all Bentayga S models. These improvements include innovative new seat comfort features, such as postural adjustment and automatic seat climate to promote passenger well-being. The climate control system has been improved to monitor particles inside and outside the car, automatically activating “recirculation mode” when necessary. Furthermore, the new instrument panel offers a real-time view of the road ahead and a 3D representation of objects, while the driving assistance functions have been enhanced with features such as Intelligent Park Assist, remote parking via the app MyBentley, 3D Surround View and Emergency Assist.

Ever greener

And then, while they were at it, in Crewe, they took another step forward for sustainability, with the cabin carpet made 100% in recycled nylon, helping to reduce environmental impact. Additionally, V8 models feature four-wheel steering that improves maneuverability in the city at low speeds and offers greater stability and dynamics on the highway at higher speeds.