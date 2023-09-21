‘Dancing’ It is an Argentine program, directed by the host Marcelo Tinelli. Furthermore, the Peruvian public is waiting to see again Milett Figueroa on the air again, giving her all on her track. Therefore, if you want to enjoy ‘Bailando’, be sure to read this note.

What is ‘Bailando’ 2023 about?

‘Dancing’ is a dance competition program. In this season, the Peruvian model Milett Figueroa is one of its contestants. In addition to her, several celebrity couples compete to be the best on the dance floor and be crowned the best.

Where to watch ‘Bailando’ 2023 LIVE?

‘Dancing’ It is transmitted to an open signal by América TV from Argentina and on DirecTV, through channels 10 and 1120 and on INTV HD on channels 12 and 614; However, they are not the only options. The program can also be seen LIVE on the YouTube channel of said television company.

Milett Figueroa has been participating in ‘Bailando’ by Marcelo Tinelli. Photo: Capture América TV

At what time and when to watch ‘Bailando’ 2023 Argentina?

The reality show, in which Milett Figueroa participates, is broadcast from Monday to Friday, at 9:45 pm (Argentina time). However, if you watch the show from other parts of the world, you can follow these schedules:

Peru: 7.45pm

7.45pm Chili: 9.45pm

9.45pm Uruguay: 9.45pm

9.45pm Paraguay: 8.45pm

8.45pm Bolivia: 8.45pm

8.45pm Ecuador: 7.45pm

7.45pm Colombia:7.45pm

‘Bailando’ 2023: channels that broadcast LIVE FOR FREE

‘Dancing 2023’You can tune in for FREE on América TV’s YouTube channel. In addition, you will be able to see all the details of the galas LIVE on La República Entretenimiento.

Who are the juries of ‘Bailando’ 2023?

Moria Casan

Ana Carolina ‘Pampita’ Ardohain

Angel of Brito

Marcelo Polino.

