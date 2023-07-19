In collaboration with: Highhrises

In the medical field, sty is defined as an acute infectious process of the eye, caused by the infectious action of the bacilli of the staphylococcal family. In most cases, the infection affects the external sebaceous glands, called Zeiss glands. In these cases there is the appearance of a small, roundish growth at the ciliary line and we speak of an external sty.

In the area where the stye has appeared, the person usually feels intense and persistent pain accompanied by an uncomfortable feeling of swelling. In the most serious cases, an alteration in body temperature can also occur. At the center of the sty there is a yellowish purulent formation which, in general, purges and is reabsorbed spontaneously. The sty manifests itself, therefore, with the formation of a sort of rounded boil, very similar to an abscess, externally or internally to the eyelid wall. The abscess has a firm consistency and is filled with purulent material.

We therefore speak of an external sty when the inflamed furuncle filled with purulent material grows along the eyelid edge due to a direct bacterial attack on the follicle. This is the most common variant of sty, in which the affected subject complains of the presence of a solid, painful and inflamed lump, initially red in color and later yellowish, indicating the accumulation of pus.

Internal and external sty

The external sty must be distinguished from the internal sty, which occurs when a meibomian gland is involved and forms at the inner edge of the eyelid. The internal sty is usually more severe than the external one. Pain, redness, and swelling are more localized, and the sty is usually not easily seen, but is noticeable when examining the inside of the eyelid. A limited yellowish swelling is noted and, subsequently, an abscess forms which is only rarely reabsorbed spontaneously and recurrences are frequent.

Therefore, we speak of internal sty when the target of the bacteria are the meibomian glands, close to the eyeball.

Symptoms

In addition to being an aesthetic discomfort, the sty can cause:

swelling;

intense pain;

redness;

itching;

difficulty opening and closing the eye, almost as if a foreign body is present.

The sty manifests itself in a rather painful way, even if, normally, it regresses within a few days. Medical statistics show that, generally, the sty tends to disappear in 2-4 days, even if in some particularly sensitive patients the healing may take longer.

Developing at the eyelid level, the sty could obstruct vision, although in rather rare cases. In such cases, the person affected by stye is not able to fully open the eye, since the size and weight of the same hinder the opening. See a doctor if the lump interferes with your vision, as styes can be a symptom of other conditions, such as diabetes and chronic skin problems. It is recommended to consult a specialized doctor even if the swelling does not heal or does not show signs of regressing within a few weeks.

Care of the sty

The most common natural remedy to eliminate the sty is to make warm compresses to be applied directly to the affected eye. The heat stimulates the infected gland to let pus out. It is recommended to leave the compress on the eye for a quarter of an hour, repeating the operation several times during the day. You can also make a compress using a green tea or chamomile tea bag soaked in warm water.