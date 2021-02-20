Women’s futsal The girls trained by Juanito are third with 23 points, while Futsi Atlético and Poio Pescamar lead the ranking with 28 points THE TRUTH CARTAGENA Saturday, 20 February 2021, 10:47



STV Roldán has this afternoon in his hand to put pressure on the first two classified in his First subgroup, Futsi Atlético and Poio Pescamar. Both have 28 points and will meet tomorrow Sunday in a direct duel for the first place.

The girls trained by Juanito are third with 23 points. A victory would bring STV Roldán closer to those two places above, to a greater or lesser extent depending on the result. First you have to do your homework this afternoon at home, and beat the Galician women from Amarelle FS (Gabriel Pérez, 4:00 pm). They are seventh classified and have only been able to win two games this season. The STV cannot fail.