Sunday, April 30, 2023, 5:00 p.m.



The women’s futsal STV Roldán has been runner-up in the Copa de la Reina, after losing in the final of the Copa de la Reina against Pescados Rubén Burela.

It was a match of the highest level, in which the Galicians won the game (3-2) that proclaimed them Cup champions for the fifth time in a row. In the team led by Joaquín Peñaranda, Laura and Ángela scored.

STV reached this final, for the first time in the club’s history, after beating Marín Futsal in the quarterfinals and Atlético Navalcarnero in the semifinals.