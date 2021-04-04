S.tuttgart’s Lord Mayor Frank Nopper (CDU) wants to ban future events by the same registrants of demonstrations against the corona policy as on Saturday because of numerous violations of conditions. The city also intends to punish the illegal behavior of many participants in the “lateral thinking” rally, who were traveling without masks and minimum distance, with fines, said Nopper on Sunday. He strongly condemned the attacks on journalists at the demonstration.

Ordinary Mayor Clemens Maier (Free Voters) confirmed in the same message that the city cannot understand how the State Ministry of Social Affairs – without assessing the prohibition requirements in the specific case – came to the conclusion that the meeting could have been banned. If the ministry were actually to take this legal position, it could have instructed the city to ban the meeting. “But that didn’t happen,” stressed Maier.

There will be talks with the country and the police in the next few days. The organizers of Saturday’s gatherings would be held accountable. “We are probably in the area of ​​criminal law,” said Maier.

Around 15,000 people, mostly without masks and minimum distance, gathered at a rally of the “lateral thinking” movement against the Corona policy in Stuttgart. The city is accused of not banning the event.