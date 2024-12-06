

































The meeting Stuttgart – Union Berlin of the Bundesliga, which takes place at the Mercedes-Benz-Arena at 8:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Stuttgart – Union Berlin

Classification and statistics between Stuttgart – Union Berlin

Stuttgart arrives at the match after having faced each other the day before



Werder Bremen



while Union Berlin played their last Bundesliga match against



B. Leverkusen



. He Stuttgart currently occupies the position number 10 of the Bundesliga with 17 points, while their rival,

Union Berlinoccupies the place 8 with 19 points.

