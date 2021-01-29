Stuttgart took advantage of Mainz’s visit to the Mercedes Benz Arena to rediscover the victory (2-0) and get out of the slump in the Bundesliga that Bayern Munich leads and that this weekend reaches the nineteenth day.

The opening meeting of the day relieved the team of American Pellegrino Mattarazzo who had three games without winning. A draw against Borussia Monchengladbach followed by defeats against Arminia Bielefeld and Freiburg.

Stuttgart, which accentuated the bad moment of Mainz, penultimate, in relegation position, opened the game at the start of the second half with a header from Austrian Sasa Kalajdzic a pass from Croatian Borna Sosa.

He sentenced the game in 72, thanks to the Congolese Silas Wamangituka who surpassed Robin Zentner to culminate a ball received from Belgian Orel Mangala.

The triumph relieves Stuttgart, now settled in the equator of the classification.