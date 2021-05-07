A goal from the Austrian striker Sasa kalajdzic In the absence of a quarter of an hour for the conclusion, he allowed the Stuttgart break a streak of four consecutive defeats, after beating Augsburg 2-1 on Friday.

The visitors were of no use to the reaction capacity they showed after the initial goal of Philipp Forster, which opened the scoring for the Stuttgart (1-0) after eleven minutes of play.

If the locals started better, Augsburg little by little took over the match, enjoying two good occasions in the Swiss boots Ruben Vargas Y Marco Richter to equalize the contest before reaching the break.

A draw (1-1) that finally arrived at fourteen minutes of the second half through the forward Florian Niederlechner.

But when everything seemed more favorable to him Augsburg the figure of the Austrian striker emerged Sasa kalajdzic, who added his fifteenth goal of the season, signing the final 2-1 at 74 minutes after heading to the networks a Macedonian center Darko Churlinov.

A result that consolidated the Stuttgart in the temperate zone of the classification, quite the opposite of the Augsburg, who will have to continue fighting in the last two days not to fall into relegation places where only three points separate him.

