The hairdressing salons in Baden-Württemberg are allowed to reopen on March 1st. A Stuttgart hairdresser auctioned the first appointment for 1,000 euros – the money is for a good cause.

Stuttgart – Many citizens of Baden-Württemberg have been waiting longingly for this relaxation. On March 1st, the “Corona mat” is finally over, because the hairdressing salons are allowed to reopen. At least if you could get hold of one of the coveted dates for Monday. A hairdresser from Stuttgart auctioned his first haircut for 1,000 euros. That shows how high the rush is in the state capital alone. With this campaign, the hairdresser wants to set an example and donate the sum to an initiative that helps people in need around the world. His hairdressing salon was already fully booked for the next four weeks, the Stuttgart-based company said. As BW24 * reports, a Stuttgart hairdresser auctioned the first appointment after the lockdown for 1,000 euros.

The hair salons are through that Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg closed for several months (BW24 * reported). On Monday they can finally go back to their craft.