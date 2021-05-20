ofJulian Baumann shut down

In the urban district of Stuttgart, the 7-day incidence has been below the threshold of 100 for several days. Therefore, easing for restaurants and retailers is now coming into force.

Stuttgart – The Baden-Württemberg state capital Stuttgart had a consistently high 7-day incidence in the past few weeks. However, the value has now been below the threshold of 100 new infections with Covid-19 within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants for several days. That is why Click & Meet will be possible again from tomorrow, Friday. This means that customers have to make an appointment in advance and, with a negative test, get access to a shop or restaurant for a set period of time. From Pentecost, more extensive opening steps will take effect in Stuttgart – but still with strict hygiene protection requirements. As BW24 * reports, Stuttgart plans openings with a completely new concept – customers are located in shops.

The State capital Stuttgart fell below the 7-day incidence of 100 again on Tuesday (BW24 * reported). *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.