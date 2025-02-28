









































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Stuttgart – Bayern München of the Bundesliga, which is disputed in Mercedes-Benz-Arena to the 20:30 hours can be seen live through

Dazn

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Stuttgart – Bayern München

Classification and statistics between Stuttgart – Bayern München

Stuttgart arrives at the game after having faced the day before the



Hoffenheim



while Bayern München played his last Bundesliga match against



Eintracht Frankfurt



. He Stuttgart Currently occupies the position number 7 of the Bundesliga with 37 points, while its rival, the

Bayern Münchenoccupies the Post 1 With 59 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the Bundesliga Day matches, the Stuttgart calendar, the Bayern München calendar and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also consult the classification of the Bundesliga.