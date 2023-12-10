DThe series also holds in the top game: Bayer Leverkusen wrested a draw from a strong VfB Stuttgart and consolidated its lead in the Bundesliga for the time being. With the 1-1 draw, the Werkself remained unbeaten in their 22nd competitive game of the season, but failed to further distance themselves from Bayern Munich.

After Munich’s nasty slip-up at Eintracht Frankfurt (1:5), Leverkusen’s lead over the record champions is four points thanks to Florian Wirtz’s goal (47th). However, Bayern played one game less than the competition.

Chris Führich (40th) put VfB, who had once again shown an impressive performance, especially in the first half, in the lead.

As hoped, Bayer coach His counterpart Hoeneß, on the other hand, used the same starting line-up as in the cup win against Dortmund during the week; after all, he expected “some tasks that you have to work through” against the leaders.

At the same time, according to Hoeneß, VfB has the confidence to “really annoy” the Werkself. The Stuttgart team proved right from the start that this trust was not misplaced. After an initial shot from Führich (3rd), Josha Vagnoman missed a great chance to take the lead in the seventh minute when his shot was cleared off the line by Edmond Tapsoba.

Although Leverkusen didn’t hide either, as Adli hit the post (9th), control of the game belonged entirely to VfB. The Werkself rarely found a way to counter the aggressive pressing of the Stuttgart team, who were also able to shine with their playful strength and had the next big chance through Serhou Guirassy (25th).







The top striker ran alone towards Bayer goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, but the Finn prevented the goal with an outstanding foot save. Leverkusen tried a lot afterwards, but Stuttgart didn’t let themselves be disturbed – and were rewarded before the half-time whistle. After a cross pass from Vagnoman, Führich scored into the empty goal.

As strong as VfB’s first half was, the second started bitterly. After Wirtz equalized, Granit Xhaka (49′) hit the post just a few minutes later. Alonso had obviously found the right words at half-time and his team had clearly improved.

Leverkusen now managed to keep the spaces much tighter. As a result, unlike in the first half, VfB hardly got behind the opposing defense, but at the same time kept Leverkusen away from their own penalty area.