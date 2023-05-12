Stuttgart, 25-year-old Italian Vito Barnaba stabbed to death for defending his ex-girlfriend

He was trying to defend his ex-girlfriend from being attacked Vito BarbanaThe 25 years old originally from San Vito dei Normanni, in the Brindisi area, killed with several stab wounds by a 51-year-old Syrian in Stuttgart, in South West Germany.

The murder took place last Sunday, but only yesterday did the news spread with the boy’s identity. Barnaba had moved from the town of Brindisi to the land of Baden-Württemberg for work. According to the first reconstructions, that Sunday the 25-year-old had received a call from his ex-girlfriend with whom he would remain on good terms: “Help me, I need you”she had told him. Barnabas then rushed to the scene, reaching the house of the 51-year-old with whom he would later have had an argument that ended in tragedy. When help arrived, there was nothing left for the boy to do. His ex-girlfriend was instead hospitalized and his conditions would not be serious. When the police arrived at the scene, the 51-year-old was still in his home and would have been handcuffed without resistance.

