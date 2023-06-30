Wagner became known to the police after being seriously injured by a water cannon. After that he went almost completely blind. Now the Stuttgart 21 opponent has died at the age of 79.

Dietrich Wagner, almost completely blind, at a demonstration in September 2015, five years after the accident Image: dpa

Stuttgart 21 opponent Dietrich Wagner is dead. This was announced by the Stuttgart initiative “Parkschützer”. According to the protest movement, Wagner died on Wednesday night. He was 79 years old.

Wagner became known after suffering a serious injury in September 2010 at one of the protests against the large-scale construction project at Stuttgart Central Station. A police water cannon hit the engineer’s face while clearing the palace gardens.

A picture showing Wagner being led away covered in blood by fellow demonstrators made him a symbol for the Stuttgart 21 protests.

Wagner was almost completely blind from the injury. Nevertheless, he continued to attend demonstrations against Stuttgart 21.