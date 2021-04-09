ofValentin Betz shut down

At the end of 2025, the “Stuttgart 21” project should finally be finished. But even before the first train journey, problems emerged again at the new underground station.

Stuttgart – The Stuttgart 21 megaproject is much discussed and controversial. Again and again there were problems with the construction of the new underground station and the associated routes. As a result, its opening was repeatedly delayed. But now it seems that the latter date can be kept. The first trains are scheduled to roll over the tracks at the end of 2025. However, a lot has happened in the meantime and the requirements for mobility have changed – with consequences for the train station. As BW24 * reports, the train station in Stuttgart 21 reaches the “limit of performance” as soon as it opens.

The mega project Stuttgart 21 is controversial. Critics consider it too expensive and ineffective