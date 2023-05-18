“More trust, more health, more future”. This is the title of the final event of Fattore J, the project of the Fondazione Mondo Digitale and Janssen Italia, the pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson, to raise awareness among high school girls and boys throughout Italy on the importance of correct scientific information and on the choice responsible behavior for the well-being and health of all. The aim of the project is to bring the new generations closer to the world of science and innovation.

Three words explained by Mario Sturion, managing director of Janssen Italia: “Compared to our great-grandparents – he explains – today we can live 27 years longer also thanks to the trust we have placed in science and researchers. Health is also fundamental, as we have also learned during the pandemic, also due to the economic impact and the social system of a country. Trust in science and attention to health guarantee a better future that will allow us to train the researchers of the future. In the last three years we have involved around 200 thousand Italian boys and girls. We want to stimulate them and involve them with their projects”, he concludes.