Scotland’s chief minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has passed a vote of no confidence in the Scottish Parliament, promoted by the conservative group, following the publication by one of its committees of a report in which she claims that she misled the Edinburgh assembly in its testimonials on handling the sex crime allegations against his predecessor, Alex Salmond.

The defeat of the motion, by 31 favorable votes, 65 against and 27 abstentions, was the penultimate act of a Parliament that will have its last session this Wednesday and that will be dissolved on Thursday to begin the electoral campaign of elections to be held on May 6th. Perhaps it was also the latest act in a long saga that has tore apart the Scottish National Party (SNP).

The parliamentary committee has investigated the role of Sturgeon and his government in an internal administrative investigation and in the judicial proceedings that ended, in February 2020, with a verdict of not guilty of Salmond for 12 crimes and of not proven in another. The nine women complainants were SNP administration and policy officials.

According to the majority of the committee, whose vote was aligned by membership of each party on charges of lying, Sturgeon did not tell the truth about when he learned of the allegations against his predecessor or when he said that, in his first meeting with Salmond, he warned him against that he would not intervene in the investigations. The committee members mostly believe that he promised to intervene to avoid the investigation and organize a mediation process.

Interference



The Chief Minister in January 2019 tasked a former head of the Irish State Prosecutor’s Office, James Hamilton, with investigating her role, following the emergence of allegations of interference. Their report, released Monday, exonerates Sturgeon from any breach of the Scottish Executive’s ministerial code. Hamilton is an advisor to the Scottish and Welsh governments on compliance with the ethical codes of their leaders.

The Hamilton report debunks the arguments of Sturgeon’s critics. In some cases, it does so in a forceful way. For example, Salmond argues that he committed a violation of the code by not preventing a failed investigation, which cost more than half a million euros to the public treasury, and the members of the parliamentary committee stop that Sturgeon would have suggested his political godfather in his first meeting on the complaints that he would intervene in favor of mediation, although he did not do so later.

The members of the committee accuse him of having also misled them about the date on which he learned the first complaints, but Hamilton does not find evidence to prove it and trusts the innocence of the chief minister. The Scottish Conservatives filed the motion of no confidence before the reports were published and did not withdraw it after the publication of Hamilton’s. It is the latest chapter in a ‘toxic’ time in Scottish politics, according to Sturgeon; that celebrated, perhaps prematurely, the “fresh air that the electoral campaign will bring.”