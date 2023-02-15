How did you feel about the content of this article?

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon to step down after nine years | Photo: EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Scotland’s Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that she will step down on Wednesday. Sturgeon took office in 2014 and leaves power amid intensified discussions for the country’s independence from the United Kingdom.

Sturgeon became leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) in 2014, after the referendum on Scottish independence pointed to the country’s remaining in the United Kingdom.

The prime minister managed in the 2015 elections to lead the Scottish National Party to win 56 of the 59 seats of the Scottish Parliament, being the third most prominent party in the United Kingdom.

Sturgeon faced a crisis in government in 2022, when the UK High Court banned the Scottish government from holding a second referendum for independence without the British Parliament giving its approval to that issue first.

This decision by the Supreme Court follows the thinking of the leaders of the Conservative Party in England, who consider the 2014 referendum as definitive for this generation and that a new vote should not be held so close.

Another conflict between the leaders of Scotland and England occurred after Sturgeon approved a bill that facilitates the change of social name in the country. The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, declared that he would block the proposal, due to possible impacts of this legislation in the other nations of the United Kingdom.

With Sturgeon gone, there is still no consensus within the Scottish National Party to establish a new leadership to take over as prime minister.