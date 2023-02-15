Longest serving prime minister in the history of Scotland. She was the first woman to be leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party and premier at the same time. “Punctual and ruthless”, but also “capable of inspiring people” as described in 2015 by the Telegraph, a newspaper certainly not tender towards the SNP. Nicola Sturgeon has led the government in Edinburgh since September 2014, when she succeeded her mentor Alex Salmond as prime minister after the electorate rejected independence. On the ballot, 55% of voters voted to stay in the UK and 45% to leave and she, always pro-independence, decided to lead the party in a difficult moment. It’s “the greatest privilege of my life,” she said at the time.

Born on 19 July 1970 in Irvine, North Ayrshire, she grew up during what she described as “the dark days of the Thatcher era”. She joined the SNP at 16 in the wake of the campaign for nuclear disarmament, she studied law at the University of Glasgow before working as a lawyer. In 1992, the year she graduated, she became Scotland’s youngest candidate in the general election. She was not elected and was also rejected in a subsequent bid in 1997. Her entry into full-time politics came when she was elected to the new Scottish Parliament in 1999. Her first major challenge to government came as Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary to the Cheers, when swine flu was declared a pandemic. You then took on the role of “Yes Minister”, overseeing the planning of the independence referendum.

A convinced pro-European, after Brexit and with 62% of Scots wanting to stay in the EU, Sturgeon advanced the possibility of not granting parliamentary consent to the will expressed by London. And you have explored all options to protect Scotland’s place in the European Union. Her SNP party asserted itself in the local elections of May 2021, but did not reach the absolute majority that would have given independence supporters more strength to re-advance their demand for a referendum on secession from the United Kingdom.