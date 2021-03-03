Scotland’s chief minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has acknowledged that she made mistakes before the committee that investigates the conduct of her Executive regarding the complaint of nine women to her predecessor for alleged sexual crimes. But he has defended the principle that underpinned the procedure opened by his Government.

“I refuse to accept the traditional pattern of allowing powerful men to use their status and connections to achieve what they want,” he told the committee. “I know what Alex Salmond told me and that his behavior was not always correct.” He also explained that he was a “tough” boss and that those who worked with him for years had gotten used to it.

The brutal confrontation between the leaders of the Scottish independence movement has its origin in an administrative investigation after the initial complaint of two civil servants. Alex Salmond took the proceedings to court, which ruled in his favor because the official who investigated the case had previously spoken with the complainants. A jury later ruled that he was ‘not guilty’ of twelve charges filed and that another had not been proven.

Personal



Sturgeon explained that the context in which former public officials were included in the policy of protecting officials against abuse was the international explosion of complaints of sexual abuse by women, as part of the ‘Me Too’ movement. Salmond alleges that the proceeding was created as a conspiracy against him.

The opposition has asked that Sturgeon resign due to failures of his Government in the handling of the case and for having allegedly withheld information from Parliament. “I hope there are not many people who have to handle serious complaints against someone who is very close,” said the Scottish leader. Did I do it perfectly? Maybe not. But I did the best I could.