Nicola Sturgeon is on his way to a clear victory in the Scottish elections and could reach 65 seats that would give him an absolute majority in the Edinburgh Parliament, which has 129 MPs. In Friday’s recount, the Scottish National Party (SNP) snatched constituencies from both the Conservatives and Labor. But we must wait for the vote count for regional lists.

Voting for the SNP in districts that elect a single deputy gives it a landslide victory. Also symbolic triumphs, such as that of Angus Robertson, who was leader of the independentistas in the House of Commons until he was ousted from his seat by the acting Conservative leader in Scotland, Douglas Ross. This time it was Robertson who took the seat of Ross’s predecessor, Ruth Davidson.

A higher than usual turnout in regional elections – it would exceed 70% – indicates the level of political mobilization in Scotland. The constitutional issue, which marks a tribal division, also produces in these elections, according to analysts, a greater intensity in the tactical vote of the unionists, who would have bet on the best placed party to stop the SNP.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the winner of the first hour. His Conservative Party, whose composition has changed after his victory in the 2019 elections, confirmed his advance in the traditionally Labor areas, winning the seat in Hartlepool, in the north-east of England, which had voted left since the district was formed. electoral.

Jill Mortimer, a farmer and councilor in Thirsk, a city close to the constituency that has elected her as deputy, has doubled the number of votes obtained by her rival, the doctor Paul Williams, who practices in Stockton, in the same county. “People have had enough” of Labor, Mortimer said after his election.

Labor leader Keir Starmer acknowledged his “bitter disappointment” with the result. Momentum, a partisan faction of radical Jeremy Corbyn, who led Labor until the great defeat in 2019, claims that Starmer’s moderation strategy “has completely failed.” With less than half of the councils counted, the Conservatives won councils and the Labor lost them.

Starmer’s supporters believe the elections have come too early and say he will speed up his reforms. A reshuffle of the front row of the opposition is expected. Labor is divided against an existential challenge. They have lost the Scottish seats that once held their governments and are now losing their strongholds in England.

In London, the first results suggested the possibility that the current mayor, Sadiq Khan, could not achieve his bid for a second term because of the surprising results of the conservative Shaun Bailey. Labor is still confident of victory when the second preferences of the voters are counted, who marked the boxes of two candidates on their ballots, in order of preference.

The improbable victory of the conservative candidate would be the icing on the cake of his party’s election day, which, in addition to extending its presence in previously closed areas of the north of England, would also wrest the governorship of the capital. Whatever the outcome, it is a sign that Labor’s political leaders are suffering from a loss of credibility.

In Wales, the results of the election of the Autonomous Assembly do not show radical changes. The Labor Party has held some seats disputed by the Conservatives and is emerging as the force capable of forming a new government. The electoral system, divided like the Scottish one between constituencies in which a single deputy is elected and regional lists by proportional system, lengthens the count.