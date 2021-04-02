In the images you can see how a person throws the two girls wall down, from more than 4 meters high. You can tell that they are small. One falls and hits the ground. It remains motionless. But after a while he stands up. The other falls immediately. And an adult from the top of the wall escapes to the other side. Both are left alone abandoned in the desert, on North American soil, far from their home in Ecuador. A camera captured the scene, causing waves of condemnation and rejection in the White House and in Quito

Joe Biden’s management was “alarmed” by the case and asked that undocumented immigrants avoid putting themselves in the hands of those who “abuse” them.

In her daily press conference, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki referred to the video released Wednesday by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in which a man drops two girls from Ecuadorian origin, 3 and 5 years old, from the top of the border wall at 4.2 meters high.

“Any of us who have seen the video will be extremely alarmed by these things that human traffickers do,” Psaki said.

The girls are fine

Migrant girls have already been discharged in the hospital and are now in the custody of the Border Patrol waiting to be handed over to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which will try to deliver them to potential relatives in the United States and will handle the asylum applications.

“In attention to execrable abandonment of two Ecuadorian girls, dumped by human traffickers from the wall, on the border between the United States and Mexico, the Foreign Ministry informs that, through the Consulate of Ecuador in Houston, it is lending its entire contingent to protect the well-being of the minors “said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility “condemn and reject this inhuman and irrational “proceeding from those who commit crimes” by illegally trafficking with migrants, “reads the official note.

The Foreign Ministry of Ecuador also urges families and parents to avoid exposure or expose their children to the dangers of irregular migration.

The US border wall in the city of Tijuana, Baja California (Mexico). Photo: EFE

The White House spokeswoman thanked border agents who they “saved” the two girls and said: “We want to send a clear message to the region (for Latin America) that this is not the time to come; they must not send their children on this treacherous journey, with traffickers who abuse the weaknesses of these communities. “

The Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States, Alejandro Mayorkas, also regretted on Wednesday “the way inhuman in which the traffickers they abuse children while benefiting from the despair of their parents, “and described it as” criminally and morally reprehensible. “

“Just this month, a little girl died drowned, a six-month-old baby was thrown into the river, and two little girls were thrown from a wall and left alone in the desert, “Mayorkas said in a statement.

A seven-year-old girl from Honduras advances to the United States, along with a group of immigrants she does not know. Photo: AP

In recent weeks, the crossing of unaccompanied minors at the US-Mexico border has drastically increased, saturating Border Patrol centers and generating criticism of the Biden administration. There are currently about 18,000 minors unaccompanied who are in the custody of the Customs Office.

Joffrey Pinzón, president of the Mouvement Familles et Migrants (MFAM) association, confirmed the increase in illegal migration of minors to the United States. “Unfortunately, Ecuador is currently in the crosshairs of crime and drug traffickers. School failure grows and young people have no future, “he said.

“If I am a migrant in the United States, even without papers, if I earn a good living, I will end up deciding to bring them and contact the coyotes, the human traffickers and then I will be playing the lottery a bit with the lives of my children”, added.

Clarín drafting with information from agencies and RFI

