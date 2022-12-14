Stupinigi, the statue and the tears of Jesus. “He cried 4 times”

A statue from Christ was “kidnapped” by Church. The reason is related to the alleged tears which would come out of the eyes of Jesusan apparently inexplicable phenomenon which, however, has a name for the faithful: miracle. The Holy See wants to see clearly what happened, for this reason the statue located in a chapel a Amaze youon the outskirts of Turinwas removed from the sacred place. The Curia – we read in the press – of what happened does not speak. But they will technical exams on the gushing liquid, x-rays to find out if there have been tricks. Then the diocesan inquiry commission will express itself on the authenticity of the phenomenon.

The last word – continues La Stampa – will in any case be of the Holy See (in particular the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith). Perhaps there will be other exams, or the miracle from Turin. Of this place that is not Lourdesbut where – they say – the Madonna is appeared a lot of times. She would cried four times the statue of Christ. And Mr. Enzo shows the films. “The last one this morning, really while there we took away to deliver it to the Curia, as they asked us to do”. Meanwhile Amaze you is stormed by faithful. For those who believe, the apparition of the Madonna and the tears of Christ cannot be a case.

