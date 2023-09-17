«It took talent to grow old without becoming adults»: this is a quote from Franco Battiato that Lo Stato Sociale used to present the new album of unreleased “Stupido Sexy Futuro” for Garrincha Dischi/Island Records, released six years after “Love – work and other myths to dispel”, after years of arguments and misunderstandings born immediately after the second Sanremo, the one in 2021, in which Lodo Guenzi, Alberto Cazzola, Francesco Draicchio, Alberto Guidetti and Enrico Roberto tell with great honesty everything they have experienced in recent years and «Of five friends who wanted to change the world, while the world changed us».

«Stupido Sexy Futuro – explains Alberto Cazzola known as Albi – wants to represent the ambivalences of a future that almost always disappoints you, but which at the same time attracts you strongly, and is very sexy. When you reach a certain level of awareness, you realize that the present is a future that didn’t make it. It disillusiones you with the world, that’s why it’s so stupid.”

Was the dream of indie and popular music a flop?

Lodo Guenzi: «Indie is a trend, independent is a production mechanism. We have become a product, many have become more so than us and that desire to be an alternative to the market has faded. When you become a product, you are less powerful in everything you say, you have less chance of representing a generation and embodying change in society.”

Albi: «It has become a Spotify playlist, a supermarket shelf. We have remained alongside this phenomenon. Our communicative urgency is to tell things in a way that is decidedly different from the dominant narratives.”

Stupido Sexy Futour began in June, (Last dates on September 21st San Vito Lo Capo at the Cous Cous Fest and September 29th Berlin at the Frannz Club), concerts free or at popular prices in full Social State mood.

Albi: «Since politics isn’t about making important choices to make culture, music, cinema accessible to everyone, we had to do it ourselves. Then finding yourself playing both in front of our fans and in front of people who perhaps arrived there by chance, who don’t know you, is a way for us to approach every concert with the spirit of discovery and conquest.”

Lodo Guenzi: «In this moment in which anyone gets on a stage with tens of thousands of euros of designer clothes and accessories to be extravagant at all costs, the idea that we are the ones who bring people to be together in t-shirts and jeans, without sets and mega pop systems, has its own strength.”

Last September 2nd at the Carroponte in Sesto San Giovanni, former headquarters of the Brera, in front of 7,000 people you remembered the empty place left by Matteo Romagnoli, producer, manager, but above all a close friend of the whole band, who passed away a few months ago. I imagine it was very difficult.

Lodo Guenzi: «The Carroponte concert would have been the first concert that Matteo would have seen after his convalescence. Before entering the hospital for this operation from which he did not wake up, we had arranged to meet in Milan. We are faced with terrible pain and bringing it to a party, because these are our concerts, is alienating…at the end of the concert we don’t come out so liberated.”

Albi: «Matteo passed away right at the beginning of this tour. A member of the band who at a certain point is no longer there. He was and is devastating. Every time we go on stage he is with us, the audience feels it, and he helps us support this absence with an incredible hug.”

On the eve of the date at Carroponte, the rumor was circulating on social media that it would be the last big party and the last date in a big city. We know, you have said and declared, that you have reached this point after a complicated period, which has become even harder since that 14 June 2023 in which Matteo Romagnoli passed away. Where are you at now? Is the band at risk?

Lodo Guenzi: «The Welfare State for me is many things, it is something that was born with my friends when we were nothing and it is the only thing I have done in life that has left an important mark, up until today I have made a couple of films that were very important to me, but they didn’t remain, I made broadcasts that didn’t remain, but with the band I made a record and a song that remained and which I believe will remain forever, and all this in absolute unawareness and freedom. I believe that this bond will never be broken for this reason.”

Albi: «Unlike other moments in our careers and lives, we allow ourselves to be a little lost, without a well-defined horizon. Besides the five of us, the only response that can come to us is that of those who follow us, those who share the words of our songs, our way of being on stage. This is fundamental for us to understand how to look around and how to consider the future. The relationship we have with the public has always been very horizontal and participatory, so in this moment in which we are so (long sigh) confused, people’s support is crucial to understanding what we have to do.”

So you still don’t know if you’ll continue?

Albi: «The truth is that we don’t know what we will do in our future, we know that we will finish this tour and then we will look each other in the eyes to understand what we want to do when we grow up. I know that the future remains sexy, even if we are very upset by Matteo’s passing, I also know that there is the will to continue our artistic journey, to tell our things, to be among people and continue to do what we have done in these ten years, also for him. How we will do it and when, I can’t say, we will understand together after the end of the tour.”

Lodo Guenzi: «Our nerves are shattered, we love each other very much, we are friends, but we don’t know what will happen. Let’s throw our hearts over the obstacle for the next concerts, we’ll finish the tour, then we’ll meet, far from everything, to decide what to do when we grow up. Personally, I don’t know anything about my future, I’m missing the only person with whom I knew how to invent tomorrow, I’m navigating by sight, we’ll see what happens. I need time, a few more weeks, to understand what direction I want to take. In the meantime, there’s a film to shoot (a leading role that we can’t talk about), there’s some TV to do (“Everything in culture” from September 29th on Raidue) and someone asked me to write of songs.”

In “Fottuti forever”, moreover, Lodo Guenzi sings: «Don’t believe in anything when everything is a trend. It’s not true that music will save us.” Perhaps music does not hold out its hand to bring us back but allows us to express ourselves, sing, dance, recognize ourselves and breathe, lighten our hearts, because even the greatest pains need respite and small distractions. And the people of the Welfare State, who flocked to the concerts in large numbers, still believe in music and in their future even if it is stupid and sexy.