Sometimes I wonder what Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thinks of his electric nights. He is not lacking in theme: he is not only the director of the World Health Organization but also an Ethiopian and, in his country, the hostility between the Government and the People’s Liberation Front of Tigray is producing a brutal crisis these days, with deaths and 28 million people without water or medicine. I wonder what he thinks when he is not repeating the need to distribute vaccines equitably, advising against border closures. Are you wondering what part of the “pandemic” concept has not been understood by governments that leave patents in private hands and distribute third doses while in the continent from which he comes only 10.7% of the population has received one? Sometimes I think that this is not the product of a sinister system but of stupidity. In a few years, when we no longer have the alphabets to mention variants, when the virus has mutated to the point of being capable of attacking specific populations – blond New Zealanders with an artistic vocation, five-foot-seven women with a tendency to narcissism – when the owner of a pharmaceutical corporation is the new president of the United States, when the countries first worldists have definitively closed their borders to the third world, when we live sticky with useless vaccines, covered with certificates that will not protect anyone (as they do not protect us now: what part of the “vaccinated also infect” they did not understand, for example, in the cafes of Paris in which weeks ago they asked me for the certificate to enter and of which I left whistling because I had to sit next to people close to my shoulder who breathed on top of my tea), when all that happens we may say to ourselves: “We should have been more selfish and think of ourselves: we should have vaccinated everyone ”.

