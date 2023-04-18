Home page politics

According to ex-General Mick Ryan, Putin’s military in the Ukraine war should not be underestimated. According to him, the military is making tactical improvements.

Kiev/Munich – For Russia, the war against Ukraine is not going as planned. For more than a year, Putin’s army has been trying to take over large areas of cities and regions in the country, but instead it is fighting with high losses and a strong Ukrainian defense. Is Russia’s military simply not competent enough for war? A military expert contradicts the statement and warns Ukraine of future developments.

“Contrary to the many ‘Russians are stupid’ stereotypes that emerged during the war, they have demonstrated the ability to learn and adapt in some areas,” writes the military strategist and Ex-General Mick Ryan from Australia on Twitter. In his analysis, which he published on April 17, the strategist focuses primarily on the tactical adjustments made by the Russians since the attack began in February 2022.

Putin’s war against Ukraine: Russian army learned from two serious mistakes

According to the expert, Russia’s troops made two major tactical mistakes from which they learned. One of them was the type of hand-to-hand combat. “Early on in the war, the Russians tried to conduct large-scale maneuvers, coordinating airborne and airdrop operations with offensive ground operations.” could attack the enemy’s occupied territories.

Another mistake, according to Ryan, was the “disastrous crossing of the Seversky River” in May 2022 British Ministry of Defense with reference to satellite imagery suspects that in the failed crossing, Russia had lost significant armored military vehicles, as well as the deployed “pontoon” war bridge, either by being destroyed or sinking in the river.

Ukraine War: Russia Gains Advantage Through ‘Human Wave’ Attack

According to military expert Ryan, the Russian military leaders have learned from their mistakes in recent months and adapted. This would have been shown, for example, by the use of Wagner group mercenaries in 2022, especially in the Bakhmut region of eastern Ukraine. “Their adaptation was a return to the human wave attacks that played a role in conflicts like the Iran-Iraq War,” Ryan continued.

By this, the military expert means a tactic in which initial human waves are only used as the first echelon in an attack, with each subsequent echelon made up of more experienced and capable troops. Thus, little profits were made step by step, which can be used by the better trained Wagner soldiers in the end.

War against Ukraine: Further tactical improvements on the Russian side

Ryan reports on other changes that brought success to the Russians in the Ukraine war. According to him, this includes improvements in defensive tactics, the use of drones and ammunition lying around, and air attack tactics. For example, they would use longer-range weapons to better support their ground forces and bypass Ukraine’s air and missile defenses. While the overall improvement at a tactical level “has been patchy and many of the ideas are hardly new, it is undeniable that there has been some learning and development.”

Ukraine should now examine the Russians’ ability to adapt to weaknesses in order to use them again. While crediting Ukrainians with being quick learners of modern warfare, Ryan ends his analysis with the appeal: “Part of that Ukrainian learner’s ability needs to focus on developing a better understanding of Russian learning systems.”

“Learning Under Fire”: Military Analyst on the Importance of Adaptation in War

The military analyst Ben Barry also writes in an article how essential the adaptation and learning process is during a war Analysis for the International Institute for Strategic Study (IISS). According to him, war is always a dynamic competition. By this he means “combatants’ ability to ‘learn under fire’ as each side tries to gain an advantage by adapting methods and means of warfare”.

Barry goes on to write in his January analysis that Russia’s initial plan for a rapid capture of the Ukrainian government failed because of “significant weaknesses in the planning, tactics, training and command and control of Russia’s land and air forces.” However, Russia adjusted its strategy during the war and, for example, tried to concentrate on the Donbass region with large amounts of artillery in order to “cause a high level of attrition there.” The city of Bakhmut in the region in particular has been since Highly competitive at the beginning of the Ukraine war.

Ukraine then managed a deceptive operation that drew Russia’s attention away from Donbass and towards Kherson Oblast. Both sides are therefore able to adapt and achieve improvements in tactics. At least in the last year, however, “neither Russia nor Ukraine has secured supremacy in the air or at sea,” Barry continued. (nz)