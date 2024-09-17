In The ringKoji Suzuki’s book about a videotape that causes the death of everyone who watches it and which became not one but two major movie hits, terror is a virus that spreads through television. Television (publisher L’Artiere), the book by Stefano De Luigi and Giusi Affronti, is exactly the same, but far removed from science fiction and fantasy: terror is real and already affects every corner of the globe. “Three decades ago, during the unexpected rise of Silvio Berlusconi to political power, I undertook a project that I considered to be of great relevance. Through my photography I wanted to question the Italian television universe which, with its superficial values ​​and images saturated with colour, was deeply influencing Italian society,” Stefano De Luigi tells ICON.

Television The project develops, in a graphic format focused on black and white, a not at all subtle way of questioning the message hidden behind the multicoloured glow of the sets, the dark influence of the Italian cathode industry in destroying the socio-political substratum that, theoretically, forms the pillars of a functioning country. “My project suggests that, after having managed to educate and make a substantial part of the Italian people literate in the fifties and sixties, television, since the eighties, has actively contributed to a dangerous cultural decline. It has fostered a less democratic, aggressive and divisive public discourse that now elevates superficiality and hedonism. This change has led to a deficit in critical thinking and a decrease in collective responsibility, ultimately shaping a society that often shirks its civic and political duties,” says the photographer.

Fight on an Italian television set. Photograph by Stefano De Luigi provided by L’Artiere publishing house

De Luigi, born in 1964 and who works for ICON from Paris, is very clear about the spark that ended up igniting in the form of a book: “It is a hypothesis, of course, and like all hypotheses it is subject to verification, but I have a strong feeling, when I observe those television momentsthat something has leaked into the real world. That part of the poisons of that television, silly, malicious and vulgar, but sold as a true need of a ghostly public that wanted thishas sedimented in the social body. The synthesis? There are some photos that illustrate well a collision between the society-spectacle and real society, like Rocco Casalino looking at himself in the mirror at the house of Big Brother, Wendy obscenely parodying the press conferences in Montecitorio, or also Irene Pivetti, who was president of the Chamber of Deputies (third position in the state), reclining in a pleasant conversation with Platinette, carefree hosts of a highly informative program like Scalpel! Nothing is perfect. From real to virtual and back.”

The endless nightly sports talk shows, the permanent gossip already installed in the form of a (seemingly) harmless program that is consumed with the same anxiety with which one eats a can of sodium glutamate in the form of a bag of chips or the news presenters turned preachers who launch their sermons disguising them as news, have their genesis in the appearance of the television model. Berlusconi which, like a radioactive cloud, spread across the entire continent and then crossed the Atlantic until it grew exponentially and contaminated everything.

Photograph by Stefano De Luigi provided by L’Artiere publishing house

Photograph by Stefano De Luigi provided by L’Artiere publishing house

“Television, throughout its existence, has also been very effective in a positive way. In Italy it has always contributed to making a part of the population literate. Unfortunately, after having dedicated itself to this mission in the fifties and seventies with highly cultural programmes and with a real mission of public utility, it also shaped society in the eighties and nineties towards a vision of the world that was clearly less democratic, vulgar, violent, individualising the political sphere and magnifying hedonism and appearance as the only currency. In short, it caused a significant cultural deficit, diverting or devaluing any form of thought based on the sense of responsibility and solidarity,” comments the four-time winner of the award. World Press Photo Award.

For De Luigi, the same medium that served to articulate a community model of solidarity and well-being has now helped to build a society that often rejects sacrifice and civil and political responsibilities. “Modern television thrives on the seeds of populism, present in contemporary society, and has significantly raised the threshold of tolerance towards anti-democratic attitudes and discourses. It has produced the culture of us versus them and has instigated a civic decivilization of the masses.”

Photograph by Stefano De Luigi provided by L’Artiere publishing house

The good The news is that television has lost much of its enormous influence to social networks, which have taken over the social role it once occupied. “They are the same. A whirlwind of virtual feelings, a vulgar, deafening, desperate circus that contaminates real society with massive doses of messages, misogyny, unbridled egotism, latent violence, and cynical and selfish disenchantment,” says De Luigi.

In Television There is no text, and everything is told through images that will sound familiar to those who were hooked on T-Mobile programs in the nineties.

Telecinco for its over-the-top aesthetics, its obvious lack of complexes and the spread of tackiness as a way of life. “What I demand of myself and of the photos I see, whether they are classified as artistic or documentary, is that they surprise me. That they stimulate me, and above all, that they do not bore me with rhetoric or conformism or sterile formalism, or worse still, mannerism. Good photos have a dimension that goes beyond a two-dimensional content; they are those that impose a reading on several levels and a complexity in the interpretation that turns them into almost mysterious objects, as if they were loaded with hidden meanings,” concludes De Luigi.