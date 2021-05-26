Franco Stupaczuk and Ale Ruiz, who have played two finals of the three tournaments already played, had a complicated debut at the Santander Open, whose final picture has started this Wednesday. They needed three rounds to overcome two veterans who usually and like to fight, Mati Díaz and Silingo: 6-4, 5-7 and 6-2. In the second round they will face off this Thursday with another outstanding couple, with two semifinals, Lamperti and Coello, They also needed three sets to eliminate Juan Martín and Nieto in a match of ups and downs by score: 6-2, 2-6 and 6-1.

A relative surprise was that Uri Botello and Javi Ruiz were left out of the tournament against Rafael Méndez and Gonzalo Rubio, in another three-set match: 4-6, 7-6 and 6-4.

In the female box Lucía Martínez and Verónica Vírseda are out due to injury, Cecilia Reiter and Carolina Navarro fell in three tight sets to Sandra Bellver and Claudia Jensen (7-6, 4-6, 7-6), and Teresa Navarro and Ana Nogueira return home after losing to Delfina and Tamara Icardo (6- 2 and 6-3) that seem more solid every week. For Eli Amatriain and Sofía Araujo, relief at the end: they passed the test against Nelida Brito and Nicole Traviesa: 4-6, 6-4 and 6-2.

In the round of 16, the first four couples of each of the rankings, male and female, come into play, with Belasteguín and Sanyo as the only ones who have managed to win in two tournaments.