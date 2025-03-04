The news of the paddle lives a constant boiling since a few weeks ago the boycott of the first 100 players of the Ranking to the Premier Padel circuit began. The collective, together with the Association of Players (PPA, has remained united to demand improvements, a complex union that have ended for breaking the pair formed by Juan Lebrón and Franco Franco Stupaczuk and that the Argentine player explained in an extensive and deep letter.

As already reported 20 minutes Weeks ago, players were planted before the Gijón tournament, category P2 (the lowest Premier) as a protest. After an exchange of letters between the PPA and the circuit, with threats included, the protagonists of the game agreed not to go to all the tournaments of that category, Pact now broken by one of the main couples of the circuit.

Specifically, it has been Franco Stuppa who has taken a step after a day after the couple appeared registered – against what was agreed by the players – in the next tournament, the P2 of Cancun, with an extensive statement shared through their networks in which it asserts that the decision “It does not go from points or Prize Moneyit is a decision from a much deeper place “.

In the letter, the Argentine expresses that they have emerged “A lot of doubts about what was the right decision” And that he values ​​so much “the effort that Premier Padel, the FIP, the sponsors and the promoters so that this sport continues to grow internationally” as the presence of the PPA that “fights day by day for the good of the athletes and is essential for the progress of our professional career.”

In any case, he ensures that the option of rowing against the countercurrent is “a thoughtful decision” in which he took “all the factors” and that, in a way, he responds to his ignorance of the contract signed with Premier Padel and the recommendation of his legal team.

“The reality is that we do not know all the nuances of our contractual situation. And, for that reason, I decided as well as personal economic and patrimonial consequences derived from the same“He explains.

Finally, he assures that the couple does not want to “get the sports advantage of this matter” and that it will accept any measure that allows the rest of couples to play on equal terms in the future: “If it is decided that Cancun is not punctual, we will agree. Or if we should not play any P2 later so that the rest of the companions add the points that they could not get in Mexico, we will do it,” he says.





“Public, promoters, players, organizations, etc: please, we are a young sport, with a large potential; yes, but we have to continue building it and we must continue making efforts to find a path of coexistence that helps the paddle to end up being universal and Olympic. Let’s solve this together“, Switch in a letter that has received both criticism from other players and praises of fans and promoters who want to see all the stars on the tracks.