The No. 2 seeds win again in the third set – they played nearly 8 hours into the tournament. Carraro: “Enthusiasts everywhere: it’s an extraordinary message”

Franco Stupaczuk and Martin Di Nenno: this is the Premier Padel marathon couple in Rome. Three wins out of three in three sets, for a total of almost 8 hours spent on the court. The number 2s in seeding struggle, sweat, struggle, if they have a bad time. But once again, they win: in the quarter-finals it was the turn of Capra and Sanchez to delude themselves and hope to beat the number 2 seeded duo, before being left empty-handed. The bar will be raised in the semifinals: the opponents will be Tapia and Coello, fourth seeds.

ENTHUSIASM — It comes alive at the Foro Italico. Champions attract. “I took a picture last night, it was playing on four fields and there were fans everywhere. I think this is an extraordinary message, which demonstrates how our sport is growing and enjoying it. A photograph that repays the effort of all of us “: the words of Luigi Carraro, president of the International Padel Federation, perfectly summarize the climate that reigns in Rome these days. And there is a lot of anticipation for the final weekend: it will be fun. With men and with the best in the world, but also with women. See also Lyon defeats PSG and is in the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-2022

WOMEN — The presence of the women’s draw is the great novelty of this edition, as underlined by Carraro: “We wouldn’t have been on a real tour until the women’s entry. These days I’ve seen them enthusiastic. They had talked to their male colleagues about organizing the facility but what they experienced goes beyond all. My greatest joy is to see them happy. The vast majority of the 2023 tournaments, including the one in Milan, will also see the women’s draw and if it is not all, it will only be for logistical and organizational reasons. From 2024, the year in which we will have a calendar that is as homogeneous as possible, women will always be present”. The first sums are drawn, but that’s not all: the next 48 hours will be dedicated to entertainment.

July 15 – 00:36

