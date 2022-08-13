During the event THQ Nordic’s Digital Showcase 2022 was shown, among others, Stuntfest World Tour, a new stuntman-themed driving game, in which we can compete against 18 opponents. Now, players from all over the world can request access to the Free playtest for PC.

You can request access to Stuntfest World Tour via Steam, at the following address. You will find the green button “Request access”. As always, this does not guarantee access to everyone: if the authors reach the maximum number of users, you may not receive your game code. You should therefore not wait and make the request immediately, through your Steam account

Stuntfest World Tour will allow us to compete both on the track and in the air: we will be able to drive various types of four-wheeled vehicles, but we will also be able to launch ourselves like bullets out of vehicles, using a series of “bizarre” gadgets to fly along the path. Each track will have secret shortcuts to find and use to finish first.

Stuntfest World Tour

It will be possible to customize our vehicles and our character in Stuntfest World Tour and play in the Stuntfest arenaa festival-style area where you can have fun putting your reflexes to the test.

here are the minimum requirements by Stunfest World Tour:

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Quad Core 4GHZ

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video card: NVidia GTX 1060

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Memory: 8 GB of available space

Finally, let’s see i recommended requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Quad Core 4GHZ

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Video card: NVidia GTX 2070

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Memory: 8 GB of available space

You can see the trailer for Stuntfest World Tour at this address.