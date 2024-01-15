With summaryThe last two attacks went wrong. That is why not the Dutch team, but defending champion Sweden, will go to the main tournament with the full spoils of points during the European Handball Championship in Germany. The difference in Mannheim was minimal, but it was there: 28-29.
Herman Nijman
Latest update:
22:59
