Tennis star Arianne Hartono just failed to provide a surprise in the first round of the Australian Open. The relatively unknown Dutch, who made her debut at a grand slam tournament, lost 2-6 6-4 6-3 to American Amanda Anisimova in the opening round. Hartono was still leading 6-2 4-2 halfway through.

